Zambia mine-spill victims seek $420M compensation from Chinese firm

Victims of a toxic mine spill in Zambia are seeking $420 million in compensation from a Chinese mining firm.

Up to 1.5 million tons of waste leaked out into rivers in February at a copper processing plant run by Sino Metals Leach Zambia, a Chinese state-owned company, according to an environmental impact assessment ordered by the firm.

“These materials were found to contain dangerous levels of cyanide, arsenic, copper, zinc, lead, chromium, cadmium, and other pollutants posing significant long-term health risks, including organ damage, birth defects, and cancer,” said Drizit Environmental, the company that conducted the assessment. It was fired by Sino Metals after carrying out the study for alleged breach of contract.

Several embassies have warned citizens against traveling to the mining site area due to the ongoing health risks.