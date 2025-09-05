Wind giant Ørsted sues White House

Energy giant Ørsted and two US states sued the White House over its obstruction of a near-complete offshore wind farm, part of the administration’s move away from renewables.

The project would have powered 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut, and its developer said it had committed $5 billion to the project, with 80% of the project complete. But US President Donald Trump, who has signed several executive orders pausing renewable permits, ordered the project halted last month.

It’s a tough time for Ørsted — Trump’s war on wind power has pushed shares down 40%. But the administration does not always get its way in court: Trump’s cuts to Harvard University’s funding were declared illegal by a federal judge Wednesday.