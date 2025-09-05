Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

UK’s deputy prime minister resigns over tax scandal

Sep 5, 2025, 8:33am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Toby Melville/File Photo/Reuters

Britain’s deputy prime minister resigned on Friday following a tax scandal, throwing Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration into political turmoil.

Angela Rayner stepped down from her three senior roles — deputy prime minister, housing secretary, and deputy Labour leader — after Starmer’s ethics adviser found that she had underpaid property tax on a £800,000 apartment purchase.

Her departure puts the center-left party in a difficult spot: Labour is widely expected to raise taxes when it presents the party’s budget in November — a hard sell when senior figures have neglected to do so themselves. The scandal also hands fresh ammunition to Nigel Farage’s far-right Reform Party, which is already leading in the polls.

Natasha Bracken
AD
AD