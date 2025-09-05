Israel vows to expand Gaza push

Israeli officials said the country’s army had taken control of 40% of Gaza City, with experts warning the offensive could exacerbate one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises.

Israel’s military push has forced thousands to flee, with the country vowing to expand its operations in the coming days. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will continue the operation until all hostages are returned and Hamas is eradicated, despite warnings from his country’s own military that the latter cannot be achieved.

Despite several Western nations recently ramping up pressure on Israel, the US has remained steadfast in its support of the country, with Washington yesterday unveiling sanctions on Palestinian rights groups that called for war crimes investigations against Israel.