How San Jose’s mayor is using AI to speed up transportation, government

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan was on a bus recently to witness how AI was speeding up the notoriously slow mode of transport. It turned out the new system worked too well, with buses running ahead of schedule.

For Mahan, an entrepreneur-turned-politician in the heart of Silicon Valley, a too-efficient bus system was a welcome one, he joked, and is only one of the many problems he hopes AI can help solve.

“We should be able to automate much more of what we do in government, and that’s the journey that we’re on now,” he said in an interview with Semafor.

Though less glamorous than San Francisco’s startup scene, San Jose may be the ideal test case for government AI. The city is home to Nvidia’s headquarters and a cluster of semiconductor companies crucial to AI development. With 1 million residents, it’s 20% larger than San Francisco by population, and San Jose State produces more engineers than Stanford and Berkeley combined, reflecting 8% of California’s total graduates in the field each year.

It is also located in a state that is facing a budget shortfall of $20 billion out of a total of just over $200 billion, with long-term fiscal problems and politics that stand in the way of solutions. Software, California’s technologists often advocate, could be one answer.

Leading the charge in San Jose is Mahan, who co-founded a startup with Sean Parker of Napster and Facebook fame, and who gets advice from some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names. Under Mahan’s tenure, the city’s vehicles have been outfitted with pothole-detecting cameras and its employees use AI to win multimillion-dollar grants. He is even mulling ways that technology’s predictive power could be used to solve the seemingly intractable homelessness problem, by using automation to identify those at risk of ending up on the streets and trying to preempt them from hitting bottom.

Mahan helped start the GovAI coalition, convening local government leaders from around the country in San Jose to share best practices on how to use AI in government. The group shares assessments on new AI tools, serving as a kind of Amazon review section for tech-forward mayors around the country.

“What I kept hearing from people was that they just want government to work,” Mahan said. “The public sector just hasn’t gotten more productive or efficient. In fact, arguably, it’s gotten worse.”