Argentina lawmakers overturn Milei’s veto

Sep 5, 2025, 7:18am EDT
Argentina’s President Javier Milei
Argentina’s President Javier Milei. Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Argentine lawmakers overturned a key veto issued by President Javier Milei, a move that comes ahead of legislative elections that could define his term.

The libertarian leader had sought to halt the bill to increase pensions and disability benefits, saying it threatened to derail his austerity agenda, which has helped cool soaring inflation rates. But for the first time, the opposition-led Senate on Thursday voted to overturn the presidential veto.

During his first year in power, Milei overwhelmingly relied on extraordinary executive powers to push his agenda through. However, their recent expiration means he must build consensus in Congress, a tall task given his inflammatory rhetoric against opponents. Meanwhile, accusations of corruption against senior government officials, including Milei’s sister, could hinder his party’s chances in the October vote.

A chart showing Argentina’s fiscal balance.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
