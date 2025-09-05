Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Anthropic blocks sales of AI to Chinese firms

Sep 5, 2025, 7:00am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
Yves Herman/Reuters

Anthropic said it would stop selling its artificial intelligence services to companies with majority Chinese ownership, the first time a US AI company has limited sales to the country.

Anthropic’s leadership wants to curb Beijing’s ability to use its technology for military and intelligence purposes, a company executive told the Financial Times, adding that the impact on Anthropic’s revenues would be in “the low hundreds of millions of dollars.”

China is increasingly using AI for military purposes — The Wall Street Journal reported that a wide array of companies are helping its army integrate advanced tech with their forces, from designing underwater drones to making real-time combat decisions.

Tom Chivers
AD