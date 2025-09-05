Anthropic blocks sales of AI to Chinese firms

Anthropic said it would stop selling its artificial intelligence services to companies with majority Chinese ownership, the first time a US AI company has limited sales to the country.

Anthropic’s leadership wants to curb Beijing’s ability to use its technology for military and intelligence purposes, a company executive told the Financial Times, adding that the impact on Anthropic’s revenues would be in “the low hundreds of millions of dollars.”

China is increasingly using AI for military purposes — The Wall Street Journal reported that a wide array of companies are helping its army integrate advanced tech with their forces, from designing underwater drones to making real-time combat decisions.