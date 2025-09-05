AI can’t work without humans, for now, report finds

The emerging picture, for now, is that humans are still needed to work in conjunction with AI.

Despite warnings from AI leaders that the technology will wipe out entire classes of workers in the coming years, a report by the New York Federal Reserve found that manufacturing and service industries in the region are mostly safe from new technologies taking jobs in the near term. Managers are increasingly opting to retrain their employees rather than axing them.

As part of their warnings, AI leaders have also indicated that entirely new jobs will surface with the AI boom. It’s too early to say what all those roles will be, but some artists have gotten an early taste of their job description in a post-AI world. Graphic designers are being hired by businesses to fix sloppy AI-generated photos — often images with gibberish language and messy lines that don’t scale well, NBC reported.

While creatives have historically devised and illustrated their ideas, using tech tools like Photoshop to fine-tune them, the script appears to have flipped — with AI starting the process and humans perfecting the final product. It’s likely to be the recipe for many jobs moving forward, from software development to journalism.