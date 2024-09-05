Trump says Elon Musk will lead a government efficiency commission

Donald Trump announced Thursday that he would create a government efficiency commission led by Elon Musk if reelected to the White House. In a speech laying out his economic vision in New York Thursday, Trump said the task force would audit US agencies and “eliminate fraud and improper payments,” while slashing unnecessary expenses.

Trump and his aides had been discussing the idea that Musk first pitched to him weeks ago during an interview on X. “I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that takes a look at these things and just ensures that the taxpayer money, the taxpayers hard-earned money is spent in a good way,” Musk told Trump during the interview, offering his help for the commission.

Musk, known for his controversial cost-cutting measures at SpaceX and X, posted Thursday that he looked forward “to serving America if the opportunity arises” without pay or a title.

During his speech Thursday, Trump reiterated his proposals to cut corporate tax rates and make the US “the world capital for crypto and Bitcoin.” Trump’s speech comes as his rival Kamala Harris detailed some of her economic policies this week, including proposing a smaller increase to capital gains tax than US President Joe Biden.