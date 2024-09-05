Ticketmaster probed over Oasis tickets

Britain’s competition watchdog is probing whether ticket sales for Oasis’ reunion gigs broke consumer protection laws, amid a row over “dynamic pricing.” The 1990s band — who are not involved in pricing decisions — announced their return last month. Fans who queued for hours on Ticketmaster’s website said tickets cost up to £350 ($430), about £200 more than advertised, apparently because prices went up with demand.

The ticketing platform is now being investigated for unfair commercial practice, while the UK’s culture secretary has called inflated prices “incredibly depressing” and promised to make a fairer system. Ticketmaster has been under particular scrutiny after its website was overwhelmed by fans trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets last year.