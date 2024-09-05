Netanyahu’s border stance emerges as key obstacle in ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday the country’s forces would not leave Gaza’s southern border with Egypt — known as the Philadelphi Corridor — a stance that has emerged as a major obstacle to a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Netanyahu’s comments came amid renewed efforts by US officials to finalize a new proposal, although international mediators are said to be increasingly pessimistic about a breakthrough.

Netanyahu’s critics in Israel say his insistence on maintaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor is a ploy to derail any deal that might weaken him politically.