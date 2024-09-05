Hunter Biden offers guilty plea in tax evasion case

Hunter Biden is offering to plead guilty, and not enter an Alford plea — which would mean he maintained his innocence but conceded that the prosecution likely has enough evidence for a conviction — in his federal tax evasion case Thursday.

The trial was set to get underway Thursday in Los Angeles federal court.

In a major shakeup before jury selection began, Hunter Biden said he sought an Alford plea, which is treated as a guilty plea, and after pushback from prosecutors, later said he would plead guilty. If accepted, the plea would spare Biden from a public trial.

Hunter Biden was indicted in 2023 on three felony and six misdemeanor counts, with prosecutors alleging he did not pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes for four years — a period when Hunter has said he struggled with drug addiction.