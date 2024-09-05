Fossil fuel funding for universities may be slowing green transition

University funding from fossil fuel companies could be playing a role in obstructing climate action, according to a new study.

Bias in published research resulting from studies funded by industries like tobacco and alcohol is well documented, but the potential influence of the fossil fuel industry on science is not as well understood. The new study reviewed existing research to show some bias in research funded by fossil fuels that, the authors suggested, could affect academia, and also shape climate litigation and policy.

Representatives from fossil fuel companies “fund research, sit on governing boards, host recruitment events, and advise curricula,” in universities across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, though the exact scope of their involvement is unclear, the study noted.