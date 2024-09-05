Musk’s Brazil spat spotlights global divides on social media and free speech

Elon Musk’s fight with Brazil over content on X has led to the suspension of the platform in the country. But Brazil’s government is not alone in trying to limit tech companies, or in holding their leaders responsible to some degree for what happens on their websites and apps.

Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” is a main character, in part because of the global nature of X, and because he is personally outspoken and willing to fight his battles on X itself.

There are other actors: France opened a probe into Telegram and charged its CEO, Pavel Durov, over Telegram’s failure to curb illegal content, while the EU has enacted sweeping laws to limit tech platforms. Meanwhile, individual US states have introduced rules to limit younger users online.