The company behind Ozempic is now worth more than the Danish economy

J.D. Capelouto

/

Novo Nordisk, the Danish company behind Ozempic, introduced its similar weight loss drug Wegovy in the U.K. on Monday, leading its market share to swell and making it Europe’s most valuable company.

Valued at about $428 billion, Novo Nordisk is now worth more than the entire Danish economy, which is about $406 billion.