Don’t call it a Cuomo comeback

Members of Cuomo’s eclectic circle, including the designer Kenneth Cole, the financier Andrew Scaramucci, and the actor Billy Baldwin posted the article, all calling in various ways for him to “get back in the game,” as the Mooch put it. Then Brooklyn political boss Frank Seddio announced Cuomo will make his first “public political appearance” at the Thomas Jefferson Democratic Club later this month.

Over Labor Day weekend, Cuomo mingled with the wealthy political class at an event at the Capri Hotel in the Hamptons hosted by the billionaire John Catsimatidis, a person familiar with the event told Semafor. Are these signs of a Cuomo comeback? “As of right now, all I can say is that the future is the future,” former spokesman Rich Azzopardi said.