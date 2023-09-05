A new territorial map issued by China has ASEAN leaders scrambling

Jenna Moon

A new map issued by China has staked a claim over regions belonging to neighboring nations. The map, released by Beijing last week, has been a source of frustration at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which opened today.

The map claims disputed regions in India, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, and the Philippines. It also expands the nine-dash line, China’s disputed claim to a section of the South China Sea, to 10 dashes.