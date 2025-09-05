Uncommon bonds: A government stake in Intel

Sanders signaled support for Trump’s move. “If microchip companies make a profit from the generous grants they receive from the federal government, the taxpayers of America have a right to a reasonable return on that investment,” he said in a statement to news outlets.

Other progressives said they agreed with the policy in theory but questioned how it would be implemented and what the Trump administration will ultimately do with the profits.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said on NBC that he has “no problem” with the US taking a stake in Intel, but that the chipmaker needs much more than grants from the chips law to address its financial problems. Khanna encouraged the administration to use its influence to push the company to sign a labor neutrality agreement and “actually help workers.”

And Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ former campaign manager, told Semafor that he doubts the Trump administration plans to use the money to actually help US workers.

Shakir suggested that money from such an equity stake be used to ease the burden on US taxpayers in specific ways, like paying down student debt or providing higher wages.

“The virtues of it are ones that I think are sound,” he said. “The point, though, is if you’re going to get revenue out of these companies, where is that money going?”

The White House didn’t respond to questions about what the money would be used for or about other companies the government may be interested in taking stakes in.