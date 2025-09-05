The Scoop
President Donald Trump plans to attend the men’s US Open finals on Sunday afternoon in New York, the White House confirmed to Semafor.
Trump has long been a sports fan, often attending events on the campaign trail and golfing with famous athletes. His focus on sporting events, which included a trip to Alabama for its football game against Georgia as well as multiple UFC events, helped propel him to a 2024 presidential win.
Sunday’s tennis final is slated to start at 2pm, and though the matchup is not yet set, there are no Americans left on the men’s side of the draw. Novak Djokovic, who is slated to play his semifinals match on Friday, is vying for his 25th Grand Slam singles title.
Trump previously attended the US Open quarterfinals in 2015, when Serena Williams played against her sister, Venus Williams. At the time, he was the Republican presidential frontrunner.
Know More
Trump has made a number of pro sports-related proclamations from the Oval Office, most recently announcing the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in December. He’s also planned a UFC fight at the White House.
Notable
- The president made a surprise on-field cameo at Chelsea FC’s win at the World Cup Final in New Jersey in July.
- Lara Trump said she met her now-father-in-law for the first time at the 2008 US Open.
Graph Massara contributed to this report.
Correction: Due to an editing error, a prior version of this report misstated what match Djokovic is playing Friday.