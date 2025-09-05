President Donald Trump plans to attend the men’s US Open finals on Sunday afternoon in New York, the White House confirmed to Semafor.

Trump has long been a sports fan, often attending events on the campaign trail and golfing with famous athletes. His focus on sporting events, which included a trip to Alabama for its football game against Georgia as well as multiple UFC events, helped propel him to a 2024 presidential win.

Sunday’s tennis final is slated to start at 2pm, and though the matchup is not yet set, there are no Americans left on the men’s side of the draw. Novak Djokovic, who is slated to play his semifinals match on Friday, is vying for his 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Trump previously attended the US Open quarterfinals in 2015, when Serena Williams played against her sister, Venus Williams. At the time, he was the Republican presidential frontrunner.