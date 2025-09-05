Stock ban backers lobby House leaders

Lawmakers who want to ban members of Congress from trading stocks are leaning on House Republicans to schedule a committee vote on a compromise proposal released this week.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said that after discussing the measure with Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday, she “think[s] they’re going to be sending it through regular order for markup.” Luna added that she’d want amendments to add “a little more teeth.”

Johnson said in May he supports a ban but shares concerns it may deter potential candidates. While Luna has threatened to try to force a vote if leaders don’t advance the bill by the end of the month, other GOP supporters are more circumspect: “We’re going to get it to the floor one way or another,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said. But “you never start off talking like that.”