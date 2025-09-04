Events Email Briefings
Putin, Xi discuss immortality in hot-mic moment

Sep 4, 2025, 6:55am EDT
Putin and Xi.
Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un were caught in a hot-mic moment discussing immortality and organ transplants at a military parade in Beijing.

The Chinese leader told his Russian and North Korean counterparts that people could soon live to 150, and Putin said “organs can be continuously transplanted” to achieve “immortality.” Longevity science is making progress, but Putin may be barking up the wrong tree: Aging affects the entire body, so repeatedly replacing your liver is unlikely to help.

Targeted gene therapies have shown promise, as have drugs aimed at reducing genetic damage. But the most promising approach seems to be extreme calorie restriction, which could certainly make life seem longer.

Tom Chivers
