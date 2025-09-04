Nestlé’s CFO acknowledges board waited to launch deeper CEO probe

The heat on Nestlé is shifting from its CEO, who was fired this week for having an undisclosed affair with a subordinate, to its board, whose initial, apparently cursory, investigation failed to uncover evidence that a later probe uncovered.

Nestlé’s CFO said Wednesday at an industry conference that the board looked into an initial tip submitted through an internal hotline in May, but that CEO Laurent Freixe denied the rumor and “no evidence was found.” Additional complaints sparked a second investigation — this one led by an outside law firm — that ended with Freixe’s firing on Monday.

“The board initiated a second broader external investigation, and it was that, that triggered information that led to the Board believing that there have been a breach of conduct and that they needed to act to change CEO,” CFO Anna Manz said Wednesday.

Some investors are taking out their frustrations on Paul Bulcke, Nestlé’s former CEO-turned-board chair who had a big hand in selecting Freixe for the top job last year. “He didn’t want to admit that he had made the wrong man CEO,” writes the snarky Swiss blog, Inside Paradeplatz, which published the first story about Freixe’s extracurriculars in July. “I blame the board and a lot of investors feel the same,” one shareholder told the Financial Times.

AD

Nestlé underperformed under predecessor Mark Schneider, who diversified beyond the company’s traditional bailiwick of coffee, food, and pet products to the frustration of shareholders. Freixe took the top job and promised to refocus on core businesses, while ruling out major M&A that peer companies have pursued.