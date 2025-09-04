Guyana’s incumbent president wins landslide election victory

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali secured a second term after his party won an election that could determine the future of the world’s newest petrostate.

The ruling party won more than twice as many votes as its closest competitor, meaning the government can see through its pro-fossil fuel agenda.

The South American country of just 800,000 has generated billions of dollars from oil since ExxonMobil started pumping in 2019. Though proceeds have boosted the country’s economy, some opposition leaders say much of it has been wasted or pilfered. The country’s oil riches have also raised tensions with neighboring Venezuela, which has laid claim to two-thirds of Guyana as it looks to boost its own flagging economy.