President Donald Trump may send National Guard troops to New Orleans — and Republicans are fine with it.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he’ll take the federal help, as did both of his state’s GOP senators.

“Local government doesn’t support police like they should; our other problem is we just don’t have enough cops,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Semafor. “Having the National Guard in a supporting role to free up more cops on the street, I think, would be enormously beneficial.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said the move “makes our community safer,” adding that a National Guard deployment is not a long-term solution.

Louisiana is a red state, but New Orleans is a Democratic city and an easy target for conservatives: Mayor LaToya Cantrell was recently indicted on corruption charges. Still, like DC and Chicago, the city’s murder rate is down this year.