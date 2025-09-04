Ethiopia’s central bank governor quits

Mamo Mihretu, the top lieutenant responsible for executing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s ambitious economic reforms since 2018, is stepping down from his role as governor of Ethiopia’s central bank.

The Harvard graduate, who has led the National Bank of Ethiopia since 2023, has played a leading role in the reshaping of Ethiopia’s economy over the last seven years including roles as the country’s chief trade negotiator, with reforms including the opening up of the local banking and telecoms industries to foreign investors and competition.

As central banker he is credited with getting through a crucial $3.4 billion IMF loan as the economy buckled under the debilitating aftermath of the two-year civil war in northern Ethiopia and chronic shortages of foreign currency. He also oversaw the floating of the birr currency in July 2024 telling Semafor at the time that it would have a “transformative” impact.

“The timing of his departure is surprising,” said Amaha Bekele, a business consultant based in Addis Ababa, reflecting the feeling of economy watchers. Bekele said helped narrow the previously significant gap between the official and parallel exchange rates of the birr, which had caused economic disruptions in the market.