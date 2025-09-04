Events Email Briefings
Congress grills RFK Jr. on vaccines

Sep 4, 2025, 6:47pm EDT
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

US lawmakers grilled the health secretary on Thursday over his moves to upend the nation’s vaccine policies.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended his actions after a chaotic week of changing rules over COVID vaccine eligibility and upheaval at the national public health agency whose head was fired for resisting vaccine policy changes: “I was afraid she was going to bend the knee to you and Donald Trump, and it looks like she didn’t bend the knee. So you fired her,” one senator told Kennedy.

The turmoil has left Americans confused about who can get COVID vaccines, with one doctor telling Bloomberg, “This is a time where unfortunately we can’t look to the CDC for our information like we used to.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
