Ukraine reshuffles government in apparent bid to refocus war effort

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigned on Wednesday as part of a major government reshuffle that could see President Volodomyr Zelenskyy re-appoint half of all cabinet positions.

Kuleba’s resignation is the latest in a series of high-profile departures, which also include Oleksandr Kamyshin, who oversaw weapons production, as well as the country’s justice, environmental, and reintegration ministers.

In an evening address Tuesday, Zelenskyy said the government “needed to be reconfigured so that Ukraine achieves all the results we need” ahead of his expected visit to the US this month.