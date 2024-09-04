Events Newsletters
Mexico’s controversial judicial reform bill clears key hurdle

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Sep 4, 2024, 9:57am EDT
North America
Henry Romero/Reuters
The News

Mexico’s lower chamber on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to approve outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s controversial judicial overhaul bill that would see judges elected by popular vote.

Lawmakers met in a nearby sports hall after protests blocked the entrance to the legislative palace — judicial workers, including the Supreme Court justices, and others have carried out strikes and demonstrations against the bill.

Having cleared the lower house hurdle, the legislation will now go to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

Critics say the planned measures would erode the independence of the judiciary from politics, and allow President López Obrador’s Moreno party to further consolidate power.

