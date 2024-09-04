Biden to block Nippon Steel acquisition of US Steel

US President Joe Biden is reportedly set to block the sale of US Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel, over concerns that the $14.9 billion acquisition posed a national security risk.

He is expected to make the announcement, first reported by The Washington Post, in the coming days.

The sale of US Steel had become one of the biggest political flashpoints ahead of the November election, as both Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris opposed the merger, the latter saying the company should remain “American owned and American operated” at a recent rally in Pittsburgh.

US Steel warned Wednesday that killing the deal put thousands of jobs “at risk,” and the company may be forced to close mills and leave Pittsburgh. Following news of the potential block, shares of US Steel plummeted by more than 17% Wednesday, reflecting market anxiety over the deal’s failure.