Finland to ban Russians from buying property over security concerns

Helsinki unveiled a proposal to stop Russian nationals from buying property in Finland, which shares the longest land border with Russia of any NATO country, over national security concerns.

It plans to ban real estate purchases by most Russian citizens after saying it had observed suspicious activity at Russian-owned homes, including fortifications and helipads.

The “war of aggression conducted by Russia” has forced Helsinki’s hand, said the Finnish defense minister: The proposed legislation will not name Russia explicitly but will apply to nations that have “violated the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of another state.”