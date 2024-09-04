Currywurst turns 75

The currywurst was born 75 years ago this week, when a Berlin snack bar owner mixed curry powder with Worcestershire sauce and ketchup and poured it over a boiled sausage. Legend has it, she had run out of mustard. Now, Germany’s national dish is found on street corners across the capital; it even had its own museum.

As anti-immigrant sentiment surges in Europe, one Michelin star chef told BR24 the spicy sausage’s Anglo-Indian-German ingredients carry symbolic power. “When extremists eat a currywurst, they should also know that many continents and people of different religions and cultures are united on one plate, on one spoon,” he said. “And that this can be very good.”