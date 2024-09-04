Bill Gates sees malnutrition as Africa’s biggest challenge

ABUJA, Nigeria — African farmers need better seeds to solve the malnutrition challenge that causes health problems in a fifth of the continent’s population, Bill Gates said during a visit to Nigeria.

Headline appearances by the billionaire philanthropist have been a hallmark of the Gates Foundation’s interest and interventions in Africa’s agriculture and health sectors in recent years. “The thing that’s holding back potential the most is malnutrition,” Gates told an audience of advocacy groups, students and reporters on Tuesday.

An estimated 278 million Africans are undernourished, according to the anti-poverty charity Oxfam. It said that number was rising due to poor government policies, high inflation, and climate change. The Gates Foundation, which co-founded a “green revolution” alliance in 2006 to ramp up farm productivity with advanced seeds, has increasingly argued that innovation around seeds is key for climate adaptation.

Nigeria’s abundance of arable land should make it a net food exporter if traditional seeds and systems are improved to produce more at lower costs, said Gates. There should be confidence in the country and the rest of Africa that “even as weather is changing due to climate change, we can come up with seeds that deal with the increased temperature and often can thrive with less water or too much water,” he said.

The foundation designs public domain seeds from which it makes no royalties or profits, Gates said, unlike commercial hybrid seeds developed by other players in the sector.