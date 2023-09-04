Ukraine says it will ramp up counteroffensive

Jenna Moon

/

Ukraine says it’s upping its counteroffensive measures, and claims it has breached through Russian defenses.

The offensive push comes as Kyiv shuffles the leadership of its defense ministry. On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he would replace Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who faces swirling corruption allegations. Zelenskyy will ask parliament to approve Rustem Umerov as Reznikov’s replacement.