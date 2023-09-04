Africa’s first climate summit opens in Nairobi with plea to focus on opportunities

NAIROBI — Kenya’s president opened Africa’s first climate summit with a plea for delegates to identify opportunities that may arise from solving environmental problems rather than focusing on grievances against industrialized nations that are responsible for the world’s highest carbon emissions.

William Ruto, who opened the three-day event on Monday in his country’s capital Nairobi, said the summit’s underlying ambition is to shift the climate conversation from a “polluters versus victim” discourse to finding opportunities to overhaul the continent’s economies while tackling climate change.

Africa’s carbon footprint “remains small”, Ruto said, “but the human toll of climate change is disproportionately high.” He added that focusing on climate action would propel Africa to middle-income status.

Josefa Leonel Sacko, commissioner for rural economy and agriculture at the African Union Commission, said: “Our responsibility in carbon emission as a continent is about 4%, but we are fully committed to the climate change agenda.” She added that decarbonization efforts are intertwined with the growth of the economy, as “some African governments are using at least 2% of their budgets” for climate-related disaster adaptation programs, even as the extreme weather events intensify in their compounded effects.”

The Africa Youth Climate Assembly, led by Kenyan activist Elizabeth Wathuti, called on the leaders to create an inter-generational green investment fund to generate green jobs for African youth.