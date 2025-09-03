Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Xi hails China’s ‘unstoppable’ rise at military parade

Sep 3, 2025, 6:18am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Xi Jinping at the parade in Beijing
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared his country’s rise to be “unstoppable” during a military parade at which Beijing showcased its latest weaponry.

The event, marking 80 years since the end of World War II and attended by dozens of other mostly autocratic leaders, capped a week in which Xi hosted a major summit of largely Beijing-aligned nations.

One longtime British diplomat said the aim was “to send a message of deterrence to other countries that the PRC is not to be messed with.” Yet the limits of Xi’s appeal were on display: One domestic dissident projected criticism of Beijing onto an apartment building in an astounding act of defiance that “turned the tables on China’s surveillance state,” The New York Times said.

Prashant Rao
AD