Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US strikes alleged narcotics vessel near Venezuela, killing 11

Sep 3, 2025, 6:24am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A vessel, which U.S. President Donald Trump said was transporting illegal narcotics and heading to the U.S., is struck by the U.S. military.
Donald Trump via Truth Social/Handout via Reuters

The US military killed 11 people in a strike on a vessel officials said was carrying illegal narcotics off the coast of Venezuela.

Washington has in recent weeks moved several naval assets to Latin America in a bid to counter drug cartels, an operation Caracas said is an effort to drive regime change.

Whatever the underlying motivation, the White House has been increasing pressure on Venezuela, including by putting a $50 million bounty on its leader last month. Yet some experts fear the Trump administration’s expansion of its war on drugs could set off a wave of violence, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio due to discuss security with the Mexican and Ecuadorean presidents this week.

A chart showing the share of the US adult population using illicit drugs
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD