Rise in food prices hits African nations hardest, report says

Sep 3, 2025, 8:43am EDT
Vendors sell vegetables at a local market in Goma, DR Congo.
Zheng Yangzi/Xinhua via Getty Images

The rising cost of food has hit African countries harder than many other regions globally, a new UN report showed.

Food prices grew sharply after both the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which significantly disrupted supply chains and elevated the price of fertilizer imports. A 10% increase in the price of food is associated with a 3.5% rise in moderate or severe food insecurity, the report said. In both Zimbabwe and Sudan, year-on-year inflation peaked at more than 350%.

Higher food prices have also generated significant unrest on the continent in recent years: Deadly protests in Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria last year were all connected to the rising cost of living. In Kenya, the demonstrations hampered government efforts to raise taxes, which Nairobi argues is necessary to fight its mounting debt crisis.

A chart showing the rise in prices of some food groups in Nigeria compared to the country’s CPI.
Paige Bruton
AD