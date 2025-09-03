Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Mining giant Glencore plans South Africa job cuts

Sep 3, 2025, 8:35am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A mining truck carries a full load of coal at Glencore Plc operated Tweefontein coal mine.
Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

London-listed mining company Glencore is planning job cuts at its ferrochrome and vanadium plants in South Africa amid rising economic pressures.

Merafe Resources, the Johannesburg-based minority co-owner of the ferrochrome joint venture with Glencore, blamed the impending job cuts on electricity supply shortages and an overall “lack of sustainable industry solutions” to economic challenges.

Glencore has been mining in South Africa for nearly four decades, operating multiple coal and ferroalloys plants across three provinces. The country is home to 80% of the world’s known reserves of chrome ore, a mineral used in making stainless steel. Glencore’s move follows plans by steel maker ArcelorMittal to cut as many as 4,000 jobs in South Africa.

A chart showing Glencore’s stock price over the last three years.
Alexander Onukwue
AD