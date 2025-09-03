Kennedy’s power unshaken by CDC drama and Republican frustration

Days before the November election, Donald Trump said he would let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild for a little while” on public health, “then I’m going to have to maybe rein him back.”

Kennedy is going wild. And there appear to be no reins, either.

The Health and Human Services secretary is getting wide latitude from the president, more than some other top administration officials, as he dismantles and reshapes the US health care bureaucracy. Trump fully trusts Kennedy, according to people who know both men, to make sweeping changes to vaccines, the US food supply, pandemic readiness, and more.

That bond is helping Kennedy and his allies avoid taking hits from MAGA players like Laura Loomer, whose attempted ouster of a top HHS official got reversed. Even speculation that Kennedy might be preparing a 2028 campaign hasn’t imperiled his relationship with Trump, which one person familiar with it called “stronger than ever;” Kennedy has dismissed the 2028 talk, and multiple people close to the situation told Semafor that he won’t be running.

It’s not clear that Republicans in Congress can diminish Kennedy’s influence within the administration, as frustrated as some are by his recent ouster of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez and his installation of vaccine skeptics on a critical advisory panel. He’ll face lots of questions about that during an appearance Thursday before the Senate’s Finance Committee.

AD

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., of no relation to the secretary, told Semafor he’d advised Kennedy earlier this year that the new HHS chief’s job “is to restore confidence in the institution of public health” after COVID undermined it.

“So far, all I see over there is chaos. I mean, it’s a goat rodeo,” the senator said of HHS. “How’s the average American, who is trying to make a decision, supposed to make a decision based on what’s going on now? … We’ve already had this kind of chaos during the pandemic.”

The president’s growing bond with Kennedy comes as he litigates one of his signature first-term accomplishments: Operation Warp Speed, which led to the quick creation and distribution of COVID vaccines. As huge portions of Trump’s base question the vaccine’s effectiveness and recommendations for its use, he is also pressing for more answers.

AD

One person close to Trump told Semafor that the president “believes he was lied to throughout COVID” by public health officials, even as he remains proud of the work he did to get vaccines quickly developed: “I think what they’re looking for here is lessons learned so the next time we do Operation Warp Speed, we don’t get lied to.”

Kennedy will face “hard questions” from the Senate Finance Committee about his recent moves, said Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Those questions, Republican senators said, will focus on whether politics is driving the CDC’s vaccine decisions and why Monarez was fired so quickly after being confirmed.

As Thune put it: “Because [whether] somebody’s supportive of or in favor of vaccines is not disqualifying for that job. So I assume he’ll have some questions to answer.”