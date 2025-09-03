Events Email Briefings
India-Africa trade marks $100B record

Sep 3, 2025, 8:50am EDT
The world’s largest container ship, MSC IRINA, in Kerala in June. Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images.

India-Africa trade rose to $100 billion in 2024-25, marking a new record.

India’s junior foreign minister Kirti Vardhan Singh made the announcement during an annual India-Africa business conference in New Delhi last week, saying the figure was up from $56 billion in 2019-20.

“We put emphasis on Africa’s rightful place at the global high table,” he said, flagging that the African Union was given permanent membership of the G20 during India’s presidency. “India and Africa are shaping a strong partnership to co-create a shared future.”

India, among the largest investors in Africa, said it wants to boost ties with the continent in sectors including health care, renewable energy, and technology-driven farming.

