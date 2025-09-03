Events Email Briefings
Household spending in Gulf set to soar, study finds

Sep 3, 2025, 9:06am EDT
Buildings in Abu Dhabi.
Nir Elias/File Photo/Reuters

Household spending growth in the Gulf is set to be nearly double that of the US over the next five years, creating a huge opportunity for consumer firms, according to a study by Oxford Economics. A prolonged oil price shock, however, could see that all unwind.

A chart showing consumer spending annual growth rate forecast (2025-2030) for select countries and regions.

Gulf shoppers are more resilient today than in previous cycles, the firm said. Its forecast holds even if oil prices fall 6% over the next year, driven by governments across the Gulf investing in diversification programs and a boost in crude exports after OPEC+ increased output. But a deeper and sustained slump in oil prices will force governments to rein in spending, which will filter through to consumers.

Manal Albarakati
