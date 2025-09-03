Google was spared the worst on Tuesday, with a federal judge rejecting a US Department of Justice request to force it to spin off its Chrome browser.

But court rulings are less relevant in trustbusting Big Tech than newer, disruptive technology, as we’ve said before. And in Google’s case, its cash cow — online search advertising — is already in jeopardy, and ironically, because of Google itself.

It paid for massive data centers full of tensor processing units. It paid for the salaries of top AI researchers lured from academia, who were able to test their theories for the first time, thanks to… Google’s massive, concentrated size.

What did the firm do with its AI research? It published papers and presented its findings for everyone to see. That included AlphaFold, an AI program that can predict protein structures and revolutionized biotech. And it included the Attention is all you need paper, which taught the world how to scale transformer model architectures. ChatGPT owes its existence to that paper.

And now the ChatGPT moment has jeopardized Google’s core business.

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see that Google, no matter what the legal punishment is for its monopolistic behavior, has two options: innovate or die.