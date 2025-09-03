Generic drug may extend lifespans

A cheap generic drug linked to increasing lifespans may work by protecting against DNA damage, research suggested.

Rapamycin is an immunosuppressant often used in organ transplant patients, but it has also been shown to extend life in animals, including flies and mice. A study found that it appears to reduce DNA breakages in immune cells. Anti-aging science is gathering pace: A major review of the literature this week looked at genetic markers in different tissue types, developing an “epigenetic atlas” of aging.

The study’s authors said the work could drive future research into anti-aging therapies, enabling a shift from treating individual age-related diseases, such as cardiovascular or liver problems, to addressing underlying issues related to aging.