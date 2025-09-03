Former Meta exec Nick Clegg: American dominance of the internet is over

Nick Clegg’s new book, How to Save the Internet, is not, as some may have hoped, a tell-all about his former bosses at Meta, where he served as president of global affairs until earlier this year.

But while Clegg heaps praise on Facebook Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the book published this week is a rebuke of a worldview sweeping Washington and gaining steam in Silicon Valley: a belief that the United States can win the technology race against China and continue to dominate.

“Do you really think American technology is going to prevail without any hindrance? I just don’t, in the AI world, see that happening,” he said in an interview with Semafor. “Maybe British industrialists in the height of the Industrial Revolution, at the time of the steam engine, thought the world was going to rotate around them forever. Guess what? That didn’t happen.”

Clegg, who calls himself a globalist (“though that word is almost exclusively used as an insult these days,” he writes in the book), believes the only way forward for the US is to cooperate with Western countries and allies around the world to allow borderless data flows and shared infrastructure for the development of AI.

“If [the US] escalates its ever more protectionist approach to AI technologies, it will only incentivise rivals and allies alike to build up their domestic industries, with many likely to turn to America’s biggest rival, China, for support,” writes Clegg, who was the UK’s deputy prime minister 10 years ago and left Meta after the 2024 election of Donald Trump, replaced by Joel Kaplan, a longtime Republican. “America has only a small and closing window of opportunity in which to act.”

For tech companies, Clegg noted that they are moving so fast that they’re not stopping to think about the “minefield” that is AI. He added that the AI race has summoned Zuckerberg’s “most ferociously competitive” side, and he “does it with a ruthless focus and he moves exceptionally fast.” The downside is that there isn’t always time to think.

“It’s in pursuit of what? Is it just better experiences on Meta, or is it something bigger than that?” Clegg said in the interview. “I think the company needs to do more on the why.”