Courts rule on Trump agenda

Here’s something Democrats and Republicans agree on: A court ruling against President Donald Trump’s move to use the National Guard in Los Angeles won’t stymie his plans to bring the military to Chicago.

“I don’t think it will slow him down one bit,” said the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, Dick Durbin.

Trump himself confirmed as much on Tuesday: “We’re going in. I didn’t say when.”

Durbin predicted that the issue will go all the way to the Supreme Court, where much of Trump’s agenda could eventually be decided. Among the items currently tied up in legal battles: his tariff emergency powers, his ability to enact expedited deportations and the independence of the Federal Reserve.

As for the National Guard, Durbin was skeptical that the high court would curb Trump’s power: “I certainly hope so; they haven’t done much yet.”