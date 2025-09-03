China military parade shows off AI weaponry

China’s AI-enabled weapons were on full display at its military parade.

Tuesday’s procession, which a top Chinese official said demonstrated the ability to “win future wars,” included aerial strike drones, unmanned planes and boats, and “robotic wolves” that can hunt down enemy soldiers.

China is tapping into the knowhow of its universities and private sector in efforts to integrate AI into national defense, and is doing so more systematically than the US, Georgetown University researchers found. One military expert said the parade proves that Beijing is “in the fast lane” overtaking leading powers in technology, and while some countries have reservations about “putting AI in the kill chain,” another analyst argued that “China is very comfortable with that.”