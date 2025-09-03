Bahrain steers $3.5B McLaren takeover

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings are taking the wheel at McLaren. The two sovereign funds behind the racing arm are set to buy out the remaining 30% stake, giving them full ownership in a deal valuing the Formula 1 team at more than £3 billion ($3.5 billion). It’s the latest sign of Gulf money reshaping the grid: Saudi’s Aramco and Ma’aden logos are splashed across Aston Martin’s cars, while Bahrain, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah all host Grand Prix stops. With a global fanbase of 827 million and revenues that have nearly doubled since 2017, F1 has become a lucrative opportunity for the region’s ambitions in both sports and economic diversification.