Afreximbank posts resilient half-year results

The African Export-Import Bank’s total assets and contingencies rose in the first half of 2025 by 22% year-on-year to $42.2 billion, potentially pointing to the lender’s financial resilience amid concerns about its approach to risk. Recent downgrades by ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s have raised questions on Afreximbank’s lending, especially to distressed African states.

The half-year results come days after the Japan Credit Rating Agency assigned the bank a “stable” score in August, citing “solid performance and capital reinforcement that enables the bank to avoid “significant deterioration in its financial base.” George Elombi, Afreximbank’s new president, will begin his five-year term this month.