Abu Dhabi asset manager Lunate debuts quantum ETF

Abu Dhabi asset manager Lunate is leaning on a popular investing app as well as social media marketing to reach younger investors as it prepares to debut an exchange-traded fund tracking stocks in quantum computing — the first thematic ETF for the Gulf.

The firm has partnered with Abu Dhabi-backed Wio Bank to make the ETF available to traders in the UAE, and has tapped Emirati creative agency digitalfarm to promote it, a Lunate spokesperson told Semafor.

Lunate’s first thematic ETF, under the ticker QUANTM, will list in Abu Dhabi on the ADX on Sept. 22, tracking the Solactive Developed Quantum Computing Index, a basket of 25 companies working on quantum technologies which are listed in the US. The fund will expose investors to fast-growing newer entrants like hardware and cloud provider IonQ and quantum chip fabricator Rigetti, alongside Big Tech players Microsoft, Nvidia, and IBM.