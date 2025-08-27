Abu Dhabi asset manager Lunate nabs hedge fund stake

Co-managed funds are a small but growing segment of the $110 billion Lunate manages for clients, including Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ. Last year, Lunate partnered with New York’s Blue Owl Capital in a mid-sized private capital general partner fund, and in May it announced a $1 billion partnership with Brookfield on Gulf real estate deals.

Through such partnerships, Lunate has become one of the region’s fastest-growing gateways to alternative investors looking to deploy the Gulf’s vast wealth.

Its equity investment in Brevan Howard, while a rarity for hedge funds to give up general partner shares, is not unheard of, and cements a trend in which other Gulf investors have demanded stakes in businesses they partner with, alongside participating in an asset manager’s upside.

AD

The 23-year-old firm established its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi in 2023 — the same year Lunate was formed — and the UAE capital now hosts its biggest office by assets managed, surpassing New York and London.The Lunate deal comes with Brevan Howard’s co-founder Alan Howard having sought an outside investor as part of a long-term succession plan, the Financial Times reported.

The tie-up comes at a time of market volatility, with investors navigating high inflation, uncertainty over tariffs and supply chains, as well as geopolitical tensions. Brevan Howard invests in global markets based on broad economic changes, like the rate of inflation or interest rates.

Two of its flagship funds have posted mixed results: The Alpha Strategies fund, which aims to provide consistent returns every year, was up 6% to mid-August, while the Master fund was down 1%, according to the FT.